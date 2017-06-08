Colleagues Mourn Nigerian Man Stabbed to Death by “Random” Assailant in Canada

Colleagues, friends and family are currently mourning a Nigerian man Nicholas Ozoechi Nwonye, 46, who was stabbed to death on his way home from class. Nwonye left Nigeria with his wife and children in 2015 and was a student at Bow Valley College. He was enrolled in the institution’s practical nursing program. In an attack which […]

The post Colleagues Mourn Nigerian Man Stabbed to Death by “Random” Assailant in Canada appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

