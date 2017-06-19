Pages Navigation Menu

Comedian Kenny Blaq Gears Up for Debut Upcoming Show titled ‘The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq’

Fast-rising comedian Otolorin Kehinde aka ‘Kenny Blaq’ is ready to take on world stage with his debut upcoming comedy show tagged ‘The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq’ which is scheduled to hold on Sunday July 23, 2017 at Eko Hotels Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. Kenny Blaq, who refers to his style of comedy as ‘musicomedy’ […]

