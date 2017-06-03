Comedy Series, Hustle, Debuts on GOtv

Hustle, a new comedy series about a young boy chasing his hopes and dreams in the bustling city of Lagos will start airing from 7 June at 8:30pm on AfricaMagic Family (GOtv channel 2)

The show tells the tale of Dayo, a naive, but relentlessly optimistic young man, who moves to Lagos, harbouring dreams of making it big. It took very little time for him to learn that it is not as easy as it seems, as he comes to terms with hilariously catastrophic neighbours, an antagonistic landlady and a shady, yet loyal roommate. All nonetheless, share an unwavering hope for tomorrow, and they are buoyed by the “Lagos spirit”- the spirit of the hustle.

With a cast strewn with stars such as Shola Sobowale, Afeez Oyetoro, Seun Ajayi, Stephanie Coker, Seyi Law and many more, the series promises exciting moments.

Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe, said the addition plays a pivotal role in showcasing Nigeria’s rich local content and is part of a lineup of programmes that bring the family together.

“We are committed to providing programming that encourage family bonding. Our customer promise is to make great entertainment more accessible. We find and develop the right mix of international and local channels to give our subscribers a wide range of programming to choose from.

“Furthermore, we are enabling homegrown channels transition from analogue broadcasting to digital, thus supporting top quality content locally”, Ugbe said.