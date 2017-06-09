Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Coming Soon- Nigerian Smart Cities – IT News Africa

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


IT News Africa

Coming Soon- Nigerian Smart Cities
IT News Africa
According to reports by Nigeria Communications Week, Nigerian Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, highlighted Nigeria's intention to press forward with the development of smart cities in the country. Shittu, who gave a presentation on the
Nigeria: 1 Million Jobs Await Nigerians Through Outsourcing – MinisterAllAfrica.com
FG postpones 'Smart Cities Nigeria Summit'Vanguard

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.