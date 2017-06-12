Command tourism next: Kaseke – NewsDay
NewsDay
Command tourism next: Kaseke
NewsDay
THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) is mulling plans to introduce command tourism in a bid to develop the sector. BY MTHANDAZO NYONI. The proposed model draws inspiration from the command agriculture scheme being championed by the …
