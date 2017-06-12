Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Command tourism next: Kaseke – NewsDay

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NewsDay

Command tourism next: Kaseke
NewsDay
THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) is mulling plans to introduce command tourism in a bid to develop the sector. BY MTHANDAZO NYONI. The proposed model draws inspiration from the command agriculture scheme being championed by the …
Tourism and police road blocks: Karikoga is alone and offsideNew Zimbabwe.com
Miss Tourism Zim dates setChronicle

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.