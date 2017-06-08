Commander-in-Chief | Osinbajo Visits Maiduguri Hours After Deadly Boko Haram Attack

Nigeria’s Acting President and Commander-in-Chief, Yemi Osinbajo has visited Maiduguri, less than 24 hours after Boko Haram attacked a community in the Borno State capital, killing many.

Professor Osinbajo is in the state to inaugurate the distribution of grains to the Internally Displaced Persons in the North East.

Over 30,000 tonnes are expected to be distributed to the IDPs as part of efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis in the insurgency-ravaged region.

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, who welcomed the Acting President, said he was surprised that the visit took place despite the attacks by Boko Haram on Wednesday.

Ahead of the visit, security was beefed up in Maiduguri and there were many Armored Personnel Carriers stationed in parts of the city, while military helicopters and fighter jets provided aerial surveillance.

__________

