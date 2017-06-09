Commendable! Retired Kenyan pilot is helping teenagers achieve their dreams of becoming pilots (photos, video)

TUKO.CO.KE

A retired Kenyan pilot is helping teenagers achieve their dreams of becoming pilots at just a fraction of the cost. Nick Ng'ethe, who boasts an extensive 30-year experience as a pilot, uses his state-of-the-art flight simulator to give the youngsters a …



and more »