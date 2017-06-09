Commendable! Retired Kenyan pilot is helping teenagers achieve their dreams of becoming pilots (photos, video) – TUKO.CO.KE
|
TUKO.CO.KE
|
Commendable! Retired Kenyan pilot is helping teenagers achieve their dreams of becoming pilots (photos, video)
TUKO.CO.KE
A retired Kenyan pilot is helping teenagers achieve their dreams of becoming pilots at just a fraction of the cost. Nick Ng'ethe, who boasts an extensive 30-year experience as a pilot, uses his state-of-the-art flight simulator to give the youngsters a …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
