COMMENT: Uganda isn’t a bad country, it is us who have let Uganda down

COMMENT | By Amos Wekesa | Rey is an amazing guy based in Fort Portal where he owns and runs Philippine Wood-works and Construction.

His workshop is about 4 kilometers outside Fort Portal, in the middle of banana plantations, where he lives on 1.5 acres of land.

Fort Portal is a town in the Western Region of Uganda. It is the seat of both Kabarole District and the Toro Kingdom

On 1.5 acres, this man doesn’t pay water bills because he collects water from his roof, doesn’t pay for power because he has worked his own way, and besides there is no national grid near him. He either rears or plants almost 80% of what he eats. I have always told people that if you have a skill, people will look for you anywhere and yes, this guy has people coming from as far Tororo looking for his works in the middle of this banana plantation. My friend Isaiah Rembo on seeing what this guy is doing, said we Ugandans need kiboko instead. He looked at us and said, Uganda is rich, its a rich country and was short of saying with a sleeping population. I would never want to leave this country. I loved what he was doing with banana fibre in the production of high quality furniture. Furniture as expensive as Sh 10m. I will share some pictures of what he does. Uganda isnt a bad country, its us the people who have let this country down. Lets walk our talk. Talk doesnt cook rice like the Chinese say.

