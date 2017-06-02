Commissioner in trouble for ‘endorsing’ Jubilee at fete – The Standard
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Commissioner in trouble for 'endorsing' Jubilee at fete
The Standard
Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Anne Gakuria got into trouble with residents for preaching Jubilee's agenda in her Madaraka Day speech. Ms Gakuria proclaimed that the Jubilee government will win the August 8 elections much to the chagrin of the …
