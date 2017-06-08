Pages Navigation Menu

Committee blames communication breakdown for Kogi APC crisis

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Fact-Finding and Reconciliation Committee on Kogi Crisis has blamed acrimony in the state’s chapter on communication breakdown. It said that the hitch in communication engendered the ruptured relationship among the party in the state, the government and the governor. Chairman of the committee, Chief Tony Momoh, stated this on Wednesday in Abuja, while speaking with newsmen after submitting the committee`s report to the party`s National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

