Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Commotion as Jebba road bridge collapses – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Commotion as Jebba road bridge collapses
NAIJ.COM
Commotion stuck on Jebba road as a bridge at Tatabu village 15km along Mokwa jebba road road collapsed due to heavy rain fall. Below are pictures of the collapsed bridge: Commotion as Jebba road bridge collapsed. READ ALSO: The end of Buhari's …
Bridge linking North to West closedThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.