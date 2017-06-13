Commotion as Jebba road bridge collapses

NAIJ.COM

Commotion stuck on Jebba road as a bridge at Tatabu village 15km along Mokwa jebba road road collapsed due to heavy rain fall. Below are pictures of the collapsed bridge: Commotion as Jebba road bridge collapsed. READ ALSO: The end of Buhari's …

Bridge linking North to West closed The Nation Newspaper



all 2 news articles »