Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Community leader attacks wife with pestle

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A man identified as Peter Igboeli, was brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly punching and using a pestle to hit his wife. The accused is facing a two-count charge of assault and threat to life. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Omisakin, told the court …

The post Community leader attacks wife with pestle appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.