Compel Neconde, AMT to engage local contractors —Delta community – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Compel Neconde, AMT to engage local contractors —Delta community
Vanguard
ASABA—The people of Tekedor Kusimi, host community to Egwa II, Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, have appealed to the federal, state governments and other relevant authorities to urgently prevail on the management of Neconde …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!