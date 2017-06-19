Confed Cup: Germany Battle to 3-2 Win Over Australia

World champions, Germany began their quest at the FIFA Confederations Cup in good footing after they battled to a 3-2 win over Australia in Group B. The Germans got their goals through Lars Stindl, Julian Draxler and Leon Goretzka while the Australians had Tom Rogic and Tomi Juric to thank for their two goals. …

