Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Confed Cup: Germany Battle to 3-2 Win Over Australia

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Australia, Sports | 0 comments

World champions, Germany began their quest at the FIFA Confederations Cup in good footing after they battled to a 3-2 win over Australia in Group B. The Germans got their goals through Lars Stindl, Julian Draxler and Leon Goretzka while the Australians had Tom Rogic and Tomi Juric to thank for their two goals.  …

The post Confed Cup: Germany Battle to 3-2 Win Over Australia appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.