Confed Cup: Ronaldo Eyes More Silverware – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Confed Cup: Ronaldo Eyes More Silverware
Leadership Newspapers
Cristiano Ronaldo will put speculation over his club future firmly to one side as he leads European champions Portugal into their Confederations Cup opener against Mexico in Kazan on Sunday. The 32-year-old Real Madrid superstar's build-up to the …
