Confed Cup: Ronaldo Eyes More Silverware

BY DICKSON AGBO

Cristiano Ronaldo will put speculation over his club future firmly to one side as he leads European champions Portugal into their Confederations Cup opener against Mexico in Kazan on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Real Madrid superstar’s build-up to the tournament in Russia has been overshadowed after he was this week accused by prosecutors in Spain of defrauding the authorities of €14.7 million in tax through offshore companies.

Now the Madrid sports media is awash with headlines suggesting Ronaldo wants out of the Spanish champions, despite only signing a new contract through to 2021 in November.

But for the next two weeks the main thing on the mind of the reigning Ballon d’Or holder is winning more silverware in the eight-nation World Cup warm-up event.

“He takes this tournament very seriously and is focused,” said Ronaldo’s teammate Andre Silva, the striker who has just joined AC Milan from Porto.

“It would be a beautiful thing to have on the CV. Of course it would be a dream to win it,” Ronaldo said in January, since when he has powered Madrid to glory both in La Liga and in the Champions League.

It has been a dream last 12 months on the field for the former Manchester United man, who was a European champion at club and international level in 2016. More glory here in Russia will end any doubt about him winning a fifth Ballon d’Or.

“We don’t have words to describe what he represents for our country. He is an idol, even for us players,” admitted veteran defender Bruno Alves, the 35-year-old who has just signed for Scottish club Rangers.

Portugal’s triumph at Euro 2016 secured them a place in Russia, where they will be making their Confederations Cup debut against CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico in Group A before facing the hosts and New Zealand.

Ronaldo has scored 12 goals in six international outings since coming off injured in the Euro final, but Mexico – winners of the Confederations Cup in 1999 – are confident they can stop him.

