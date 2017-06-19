Confederation Cup: Germany Start With Hard-Fought Win Vs Australia

By James Agberebi:

FIFA World Cup champions, Germany, defeated Australia 3-2 in Group B of the 2017 FIFA Confederation Cup inside the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on Monday.

Goals from Lars Stindl, Julian Draxler and Leon Goretzka, secured the win for Germany.

Australia's goals were scored by Tom Rogic and Tomi Juric.

The win was Germany's second against Australia at the FIFA Confederations Cup following their 4-3 win over the Socceroo in the group stage of the 2005 edition in Germany.

Germany's next game is against Chile on Thursday at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, while Australia will face Cameroon also on Thursday.

In Group B's other game, Chile beat Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 on Sunday.

Germany got off to the perfect start as they went 1-0 up in the fifth minute through Stindl who smashed in a superb cutback from the right.

Australia were back on level terms in the 41st minute as Rogic's low left-foot strike squeezed beneath Bernd Leno into the back of the post.

Germany went back in front again thanks to skipper Draxler who converted a 44th minute penalty to make it 2-1.

Three minutes into the second half, Germany were 3-1 up as Goretzka got on the score sheet.

In the 58th minute, Australia reduced the deficit following a goal from Juric, to bring the score to 3-2.

Australia pressed forward to salvage at least a point from the game but Germany held on to claim the hard-fought win.

