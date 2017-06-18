Confederation Cup : Ronaldo’s Portugal held by Mexico – Pulse Nigeria
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Confederation Cup : Ronaldo's Portugal held by Mexico
Pulse Nigeria
Ronaldo brushed off speculation about his Real Madrid future, although Portugal conceded a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Mexico. Published: 17:11 , Refreshed: 33 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International By AFP. Print; eMail · Portugal's forward …
Héctor Moreno's stoppage-time header earns Mexico draw against Portugal
Mixed fortunes for Ronaldo; Portugal continue to be reliant on their star
Portugal vs. Mexico | 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Highlights
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!