Confederation Cup: We will improve says Cameroon Coach

Cameroon Coach, Hugo Broos, believes his team would bounce back to reckoning despite the African champions slipping to a 2-0 defeat to Chile at the Confederations Cup on Sunday.

He stated in an interview:”We have a young team and it needs to mature.”We were also playing against a team ranked fourth in the world, 28 places above us, so there is a difference in quality and experience as well.”I think we did fine.

“We lacked a bit of awareness on Chile’s goals but we will go step by step and improve gradually.The match was overshadowed to an extent by the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system that caused confusion on two occasions – firstly when Chile had a goal controversially ruled out for a marginal offside call and secondly when Vargas’ goal was given after initially being ruled out.

Broos said: “It was used twice during the match and it showed it can be very important. The first was disallowed because it was offside, those are the facts. But if it’s going to happen several times in a game it is not very pleasant for the players.”With a large, and noisy contingent from Chile inside the Spartak Stadium, most neutrals appeared to be cheering for the Africans, a fact not lost on Broos.

“Today there were many supporters in favour of Chile but all the fans were enthusiastic which was nice,” he said.”I heard my team being supported and applauded several times so I think these people were supporting my team.”

Meanwhile, the Indomitable Lions will lock horns with Australia on Thursday at Saint Petersburg Stadium.

The post Confederation Cup: We will improve says Cameroon Coach appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

