Conflicts can’t be resolved by military force alone, says Gambari

Army reiterates ban on commercial fishing in Lake Chad region

Former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations (UN), Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, says that most global conflicts cannot be resolved by the deployment of military force alone.

Gambari, who is regarded as the doyen of diplomacy in Nigeria, also believes that justice is imperative for peace to thrive anywhere in the world. In his keynote address with the theme, “Peace and Security in Promoting Global Partnership in Africa,” at the maiden edition of diplomatic and executive night organised by Diplomatic Vista Magazine, publishers of Nigerian Link and African Women in Leadership magazine, Gambari said that apart from justice, peace building and the role spoilers play in any conflict are important factors to be considered in resolving such conflicts.

According to him, the challenges of insecurity faced by many countries could not be resolved by any country alone except through collaborative efforts, citing terrorism, international financial crimes and cybercrimes as some issues requiring international co-operation and partnership to combat.

Gambari said that there was need for good governance, human rights, justice, access to education and individuals’ fulfillment. These, he said, could only be enhanced if each individual has the opportunity to fulfill his or her potentials.

Publisher and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Diplomatic Vista, Mr. Dotun Isreal, said the event was designed to recognise and reward the role of diplomats and executives in the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

In another development, the Nigerian Army has reiterated its ban on commercial fishing over Boko Haram insurgency and terrorism in the Lake Chad region bordering neighbouring countries of Niger, Cameroun and Chad.

The Out-going Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen Lucky Irabor, disclosed this yesterday in his handing-over notes to Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

Irabor said: “The ban on commercial fishing and sale in the Lake Chad region; and along the 195-kilometre Baga-Monguno-Maiduguri axis in Borno, remain enforced by the military.”

He said that Boko Haram is still surviving on the proceeds of illegal sale of fish from Lake Chad to launch attacks in Borno State and settlements on shores of Lake Chad that borders three neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroun.

