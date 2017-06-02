Pages Navigation Menu

Confusion in House of Reps over rejection of S/East development Bill

The House of Representatives was in chaos again on Thursday, which had to force a hasty adjournment of proceedings. The cause of the rowdiness was the rejection of a bill seeking to establish a South-East Development Commission. The bill failed at the session, which was presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, after it …

