Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Congo at War: DRC’s Instability a ‘Threat to Africa,’ Says Kofi Annan – Newsweek

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Newsweek

Congo at War: DRC's Instability a 'Threat to Africa,' Says Kofi Annan
Newsweek
Congo's future “is in grave danger,” according to a group of African leaders headed by ex-U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan, which is calling for elections to be organized as soon as possible in the powder-keg African country. Congolese President
Kofi Annan warns future of DR Congo in 'grave danger'Financial Times
Congo opposition leader to return home to seek presidencyMinneapolis Star Tribune
Congo-Kinshasa: Trench War – the Factions That Make Up the Country's Fragmented LandscapeAllAfrica.com
africanews –Eyewitness News –Press TV
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.