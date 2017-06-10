Education in the Greater Kasai : 150000 children need emergency support – ReliefWeb
|
ReliefWeb
|
Education in the Greater Kasai : 150000 children need emergency support
ReliefWeb
PRESS RELEASE – 150,000 children in Greater Kasai region need emergency support to continue education. More than 600 schools damaged in attacks. Children facing violence in the Greater Kasai. More than 150,000 children are missing out on school as …
Congo: Thousands of children miss school due to clashes
UNICEF says 150000 children out of school due to rebel violence in Congo
UN rights chief urges probe of violence in central Congo
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!