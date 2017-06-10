Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Education in the Greater Kasai : 150000 children need emergency support – ReliefWeb

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


ReliefWeb

Education in the Greater Kasai : 150000 children need emergency support
ReliefWeb
PRESS RELEASE – 150,000 children in Greater Kasai region need emergency support to continue education. More than 600 schools damaged in attacks. Children facing violence in the Greater Kasai. More than 150,000 children are missing out on school as …
Congo: Thousands of children miss school due to clashesAnadolu Agency
UNICEF says 150000 children out of school due to rebel violence in CongoNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
UN rights chief urges probe of violence in central CongoHerald-Whig

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.