Congrats! CNN Producer Stephanie Busari Honoured with a Gracie Award by Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

Major congratulations to CNN Producer and Editor Stephanie Busari who was among the honourees for the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF)‘s 42nd annual Gracie Awards. The award is in support of the AWMF’s educational programs and scholarship campaigns that benefit women in media. In an already incredible and historic year for women, AWMF celebrated the female […]

The post Congrats! CNN Producer Stephanie Busari Honoured with a Gracie Award by Alliance for Women in Media Foundation appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

