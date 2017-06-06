CONGRATULATIONS!!!George Clooney And Wife, Amal Welcome Twins

Actor, George Clooney and wife Amal Alamuddin today, Tuesday 6th June have welcomed their twins, a boy and a girl, according to a witty statement they issued through their spokesman, Stan Rosenfield. “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing …

