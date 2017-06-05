Consensus needed on S-East Dev Commission —Metuh

By Charles Kumolu

A FORMER Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, has called for a consensus when next the South East Development Commission Bill is introduced, noting that the rejection of the bill should not be taken as the end of the matter.

He particularly stated that the commission was needed to address what he termed the long neglect of the South-East geopolitical zone since the end of Nigerian civil war.

Metuh in a statement, yesterday, urged members of the National Assembly to engage more in robust debates, noting that the commission is the least the region needs at the moment.

His words: “The rejection of the bill for the establishment of the South East Development Commission by the House of Representatives does not demonstrate the desired spirit of national accommodation and sensitivity towards the people and problems of the South-East zone.

“The South-East Caucus of the National Assembly must, however, be commended for bringing the issues of the needs of the region to the front burner. It is also heartwarming to note that a good number of lawmakers from other geo-political zones supported the bill.

“The current momentary hitch in the bid to establish a South East Development Commission, therefore, must not be seen as the end of the road, or a badge of defeat.”

“It should become a rallying stimulus for all men of good conscience across our nation to strive towards restrategizing appropriately in order to redress the shameful neglect of the zone. The resultant massive infrastructural decay under successive administrations since 1970 is a national embarrassment that has lasted long enough.

This bill, when properly reintroduced, must get the National Assembly and indeed the entire nation to pause and reconsider the terrible situation Nigerians in this region have faced for nearly 40 years now.

