Constituents mobilise to recall Melaye

The process to recall Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye gathered momentum at the weekend with mobilisation of prospective signatories.

Our correspondent gathered authoritatively leaders across the seven local governments in the senatorial district met in Lokoja on Friday night to strategise on the ‘Dino Recall Project’.

It was learnt registered voters, their card numbers and column for expected signatures among others were distributed at the clandestine meeting.

Before the meeting, a massive protest for the recall of Melaye held in Kabba, headquarters of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and others chanting anti- Melaye songs.

The protesters, including party leaders, market men and women and restive youth gathered at the nearby Kabba Township Stadium from where they afterwards proceeded to the INEC office, Lokoja, to initiate the recall process.

They listed 18 alleged offences against the senator.

One of the leaders of the recall groups, Pius Kolawole said: “We hereby give the Kogi State Government notice that we are going through with this and if they will not help us, they must also not try to stop us or put obstacles in our way.

“Everything the law requires to be done by the administration in Lokoja in aid of this process must be done with dispatch”.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Legal Adviser in Kogi State, Muktar Bawa, told the protesters there were laid conditions and procedures to begin the process of recall.

He advised them to go back and get the endorsements of constituents across polling units in the district and present their petitions to INEC to see if they met the conditions required for a recall.

One of the ward leaders from Lokoja LG, Hon.Ilujunka David, said there was no going back.

According to him:”Of course, we are recalling him. We have started sensitising because the electorate cannot have a representative that is far detached from them”.

Hon. Yomi Edward said: “We have already collected the materials. The summary of our grouse is he is misleading the purpose and trust of our votes given him by the electorate.”

Reacting in a series of tweets, Melaye accused Governor Yahaya Bello of budgeting N1billion for what he dismissed as an exercise in futility.

According to him: “Yahaya Bello: on recall of Dino Melaye, he is shooting the Moon and boxing the air.

“Spending over N1 billion tax payers money on an unproductive venture when salaries and pensions have not been paid is wicked.

“I will continue to defend the poor and defenseless masses of Kogi state. If I die I die. We must rescue the state.”

