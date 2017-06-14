Consultations vital to end ethnic crisis – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said consultation with ethnic leaders is vital to end crisis in the country.

He disclosed this at a summit on promoting peace, democracy and stability organized by Journalists for Democratic Rights (JODER) held on Wednesday in Abuja.

Osinbajo, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, said the presidency has commenced intensive consultations with stakeholders to douse tension created by some ethnic associations through their utterances.

He added that the nation should see its socio-cultural differences as a source of strength rather than weaknesses, adding that any form of breakup will be costly.

He said the Igbos had invested so much outside the Igboland and war is not the solution.

“Nigerians should deepen social interactions and appreciate the positive sides of each other,” the acting President said.

