Conte Close To Signing Contract Extension At Chelsea

Reports have it that Antonio Conte is close to signing a contract renewal with Chelsea, following positive talks.

The Italian still has two years left on his contract, but he is being rewarded with a new deal, after winning the EPL in his first season at Chelsea.

Conte’s new contract will make him the highest paid manager by the club, earning between £9.5 million and £10 million in a year.

The former Juventus boss was reportedly unhappy with the Chelsea hierarchy due to their lack of investment in the transfer window.

Conte rejected an offer to return to Italy with Inter Milan to stick with Chelsea in England.

