Continental Broadcasting Services announces Multi-Million Dollar Investment in TVC and Radio Continental

In line with its ongoing restructuring, the management of Continental Broadcasting Services (CBS) has announced their commitment to increase investments in the television and radio businesses aimed at improving the viewing and listening experience of its esteemed audience. The investment objectives also include shooting the stations to a pole-position in the media industry rankings, thus […]

The post Continental Broadcasting Services announces Multi-Million Dollar Investment in TVC and Radio Continental appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

