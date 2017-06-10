Pages Navigation Menu

Continuous neck pain, sign of serious illness – Surgeon warns

Posted on Jun 10, 2017

Dr Biodun Ogungbo, a brain and spine surgeon at Spine Fixed (a medical outfit) in Abuja,  said on Friday that continuous neck pain could be sign of serious illness and might be life threatening. Ogungbo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that neck pain could be caused by arthritis, which is the wear and tear of the joints in the neck. Ogungbo advised Nigerians to avoid traditional method of treatment of neck pain, adding that they do more harm than good.

