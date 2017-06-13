Control movement of Fulani headsmen in South-West, CAN tells FG

June 13, 2017 The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ondo State branch on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to control the movement of Fulani headsmen and their cattle in South-West states.

The association said that the uncontrolled movement was a security breach and threat to farmers in the South-West as they had been chased away from their farms and deprived of their main source of livelihood.

Primate Elisah Akinsulere, the newly sworn-in CAN Chairman in Ondo State, made this call in an interview with the Newsmen in Okitipupa Local Government Area (LGA), Okitipupa, Ondo State.

Akinsulere said that the incursion of the fierce-looking Fulani headsmen in the Okitipupa LGA was no longer bearable as they had destroyed so many farm produce thereby depleting the profits on their farming investments.

He said that towns like Omotosho, Igbotako, Ilutitun, Ikoya, Okitipupa, Ode-Aye and Ode-Erinje had been vulnerable to the ungodly behaviour of the headsmen.

According to him, residents are afraid of these fierce-looking headsmen because they have weapons on them and they move on freely on farmlands without anybody to challenge them.

“The recession has forced many people to go back to farms as advised by the government but now we cannot even enjoy our produce again because of the wreckage caused by cattle.

“We are appealing to the Federal Government and our lawmakers to do something tangible to address this security breach and threat to farmers on their land,” the cleric said.

He, however, urged residents to be calm by not taking laws into their hands but wait for the government to take a tangible step to address the menace.

The post Control movement of Fulani headsmen in South-West, CAN tells FG appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

