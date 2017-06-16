Pages Navigation Menu

Cooking gas price up by 31.96% in May – Vanguard

Cooking gas price up by 31.96% in May
THE average price for the re filling of a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, otherwise known as cooking gas, increased by 0.75 per cent Month-on-Month, MoM, and 31.96 per cent Year-on-Year, YoY, to N2,446.57 in May 2017 from N2,424.38 in April …

