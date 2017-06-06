Cops rule out robbery in murder of top Mumias manager – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Cops rule out robbery in murder of top Mumias manager
The Star, Kenya
Police investigating the shooting of Mumias Sugar Company legal officer Donald Joseph Lubya have ruled out robbery. The officers have recovered a family vehicle, Toyota Harrier, that the three hooded attackers stole from the family at Lukusi village, …
Nasa calls for probe into killing of Mumias boss Ronald Lubya
Fresh DAMNING details over the SHOOTING of Mumias Sugar Company legal manager emerge
Mumias Director killed after Mudavadi expose
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!