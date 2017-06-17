Copyright: Author slammed N250m suit on Macmillan, UBEC

Akin Kuponiyi A Canada based Nigerian author, Paulicap Okechukwu Okekeda has slammed N250 million suit on Macmillan Publishing Company Nigeria Limited over an alleged infringement of his intellectual property and copyright. Joined as co-defendant in the suit filed on his behalf by his lawyer, Mr Oludare Esan is Universal Basic Education Commission. In a statement of claim filed before a Federal High court in Lagos, the author alleged that he is the author of a book titled “BIRIBAMBA THE LONELY ELEPHANT, first published in the United States of America on 30th of June, 2011 by Authorhouse Publishers.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

