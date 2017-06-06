COREN appoints Omisore resource person for FUPRE visitation

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN has appointed former Deputy Governor of Osun State and two-term Senator, Iyiola Omisore, as a resource person in the accreditation visitation team to the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Delta State.

In a letter signed by the Registrar of the Council, Engr. W. Kamila Maliki, FNSE, Omisore, a COREN certified engineer, is expected to serve as a resource person to the visiting accreditation panel.

He is required to cover the undergraduate programme of Mechanical Engineering at the institution.

The team is expected to stay for five days at the University, after which they will turn up their reports.

The letter reads in part: ”In this selfless service to the development of engineering study, Omisore has once again demonstrated his commitment to socio economic growth of the nation.

To accredit an institution, is a hallmark of academic fulfilment. This has shown that Omisore is well grounded in the required standards of professional and technical excellence, combined with knowledge of the infrastructural, manpower and training requirements of the assignment.”

