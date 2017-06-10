Corentin Tolisso Set To Choose Bayern Munich Over Chelsea

Bayern Munich believe they have found their successor to the retiring Xabi Alonso in Lyon’s Corentin Tolisso. The reigning German champions are already in negotiations with the French club regarding a move for the player, who is keen to continue his development abroad.

According to L’Equipe, the France international has held talks over a £35million move to the Allianz Arena that could end up being completed swiftly.

The 22-year-old weighed in with 14 goals and seven assists last season to establish himself as one of the top young midfield talents in Europe.

Juventus, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham all made inroads in terms of trying to sign the player this summer, and the Bavarian outfit began their pursuit late, but are now very much in the driving seat.

Carlo Ancelotti has been personally involved in convincing the player, via the phone.

