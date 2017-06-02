Pages Navigation Menu

Corruption: Nigerians need ethical reorientation, says Sen. Sani

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Sen. Shehu Sani (APC-Kaduna Central), on Friday advocated for the introduction of ethical reorientation campaign, to psyche Nigerians on the need to shun corruption. Sani made the remark at the opening of the 10th National Conference organised by School of General Education, Federal College of Education (FCE), Zaria, Kaduna State.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

