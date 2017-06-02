Corruption: Nigerians need ethical reorientation, says Sen. Sani
Sen. Shehu Sani (APC-Kaduna Central), on Friday advocated for the introduction of ethical reorientation campaign, to psyche Nigerians on the need to shun corruption. Sani made the remark at the opening of the 10th National Conference organised by School of General Education, Federal College of Education (FCE), Zaria, Kaduna State.
