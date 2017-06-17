Cosby’s team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case – ABC News
|
ABC News
|
Cosby's team attacks judge likely to retry him in sex case
ABC News
Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial was declared in Norristown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2017. Cosby's trial ended without a verdict after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)more +. 0 Shares.
Bill Cosby Mistrial: Hollywood Reporter Legal Experts Debate How It Happened and What's Next
Cosby's sex assault trial has ended with a mistrial. These people believe it's all a conspiracy.
The Latest: For Bill Cosby, 2nd sex assault trial ahead
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!