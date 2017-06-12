Pages Navigation Menu

Cosby’s defense at sexual assault trial begins on Monday

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Will Bill Cosby take the witness stand? The answer to that question could come as soon as Monday morning, when the comedian’s lawyers begin presenting his defence at his sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania. Cosby told a radio interviewer weeks before the trial that he did not plan to testify in his defence. But his…

