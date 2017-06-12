Cost of driver’s licence remains N6,350, says FRSC

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi, has said the official rate required for acquiring a three years duration driver’s licence remains N6,350.

Speaking in Lagos over the weekend at a capacity building seminar for journalists, Oyeyemi, who was represented by the Assistant Corps Marshal and the Zonal Commanding Officer, Lagos and Ogun, Sheu Zaki, said motorists must fight for their rights to ensure they are not over-billed.

This is coming as most applicants raised concerns that the agency has made the process complicated and tedious.

“The official rate of driver’s licence as set by the Joint Tax Board (JTB) is N6,350. Anything order than that is not acceptable, so people should endeavour to fight for their rights,” Oyeyemi said.

The Corps Marshal said the agency has also introduced a five years duration of the licence, which could be procured for N10,350 to meet the agitation of Nigerians.

Motorists in the country have challenged the agency to offer improved service that would simplify the procurement of the license, particularly for those, who only need to renew their licenses.

A road safety expert and founder, Safety Beyond Borders, Adenusi Patrick, insisted that the agency could make the process of acquiring the license simple to assuage the plights of motorists.

Patrick said: “There is no reason people should wait for 90 days before they re-issue driver’s licences. The FRSC should partner with the Nigerian Postal Service to deliver licenses directly to people. This will reduce time and cost.”

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

