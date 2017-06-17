Cost of Rio 2016 Olympics rises to $13.2 billion
THE cost of last year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro has increased to BRL$43.3 billion (£10.4 bil- lion/$13.2 billion/€11.8 billion) – around BRL$14.5 billion (£3.5 billion/$4.4 bil- lion/€3.9 billion) more than originally planned.
This is according to figures published in a report by the Governing Authority of the Olympic Legacy (AGLO). The report was initially due to be re- leased in February, with updates coming every six months after the Games.
The publication was delayed, how- ever.The original budget when Brazil won the hosting rights to the Games in 2009 was BRL$28.8 billion (£6.9 billion/$8.8 billion/€7.8 billion).
The total cost announced by AGLO, which said BRL$7.23 billion (£1.73 bil- lion/$2.21 billion/€1.98 billion) was spent on venues for the Games, may still increase further.
Globo Esporte reports that the cost of in- frastructure projects increased to BRL$26.7 billion (£6.4 billion/$8.2 billion/€7.3 bil- lion) and another BRL$9.2 billion (£2.2 billion/$2.8 billion/€2.5 billion) was spent on operating costs.
Rio 2016 had an initial operational bud- get of BRL$8.7 billion (£2.1 billion/$2.7 billion/€2.4 billion), with communications director Mario Andrada telling insidethe- games in April that he estimated around one per cent remained.
