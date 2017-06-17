Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cost of Rio 2016 Olympics rises to $13.2 billion

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

THE cost of last year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro has increased to BRL$43.3 billion (£10.4 bil- lion/$13.2 billion/€11.8 billion) – around BRL$14.5 billion (£3.5 billion/$4.4 bil- lion/€3.9 billion) more than originally planned.

This is according to figures published in a report by the Governing Authority of the Olympic Legacy (AGLO). The report was initially due to be re- leased in February, with updates coming every six months after the Games.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The publication was delayed, how- ever.The original budget when Brazil won the hosting rights to the Games in 2009 was BRL$28.8 billion (£6.9 billion/$8.8 billion/€7.8 billion).
The total cost announced by AGLO, which said BRL$7.23 billion (£1.73 bil- lion/$2.21 billion/€1.98 billion) was spent on venues for the Games, may still increase further.

Globo Esporte reports that the cost of in- frastructure projects increased to BRL$26.7 billion (£6.4 billion/$8.2 billion/€7.3 bil- lion) and another BRL$9.2 billion (£2.2 billion/$2.8 billion/€2.5 billion) was spent on operating costs.

Rio 2016 had an initial operational bud- get of BRL$8.7 billion (£2.1 billion/$2.7 billion/€2.4 billion), with communications director Mario Andrada telling insidethe- games in April that he estimated around one per cent remained.

Share

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.