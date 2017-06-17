Costa to sit out 6 months to seal Atletico return

Diego Costa is prepared to miss six months of football to secure a move to Atletico Madrid from Chelsea despite their transfer ban, according to Marca.

The Spain forward has revealed how Antonio Conte informed him he was not needed next season at Stamford Bridge, though La Furia Roja boss Julen Lopetegui has insisted the 28-year-old’s place at next summer’s World Cup will not be in jeopardy.

Atletico will put together a special preseason training programme that will last until January, when Costa can be registered, in the ultimate sacrifice for Diego Simeone.

Roma to force Liverpool into record move for Salah

Roma are standing their ground in negotiations with Liverpool for Mohamed Salah, writes the Telegraph, with the Giallorossi holding out for more than £35 million.

