Couch-based travelers can now explore Australia’s Uluru thanks to Street View

Street View has just added Australia’s Uluru to its growing online library of travel imagery showing amazing locations from around the world. The pictures were captured using Street View’s 14-lens, 40-pound Trekker cameras.

The post Couch-based travelers can now explore Australia’s Uluru thanks to Street View appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

