Counsel’s ill health stalls Fani-Kayode’s trial

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday adjourned the trial of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode until July 7, due to his counsel’s ill health. The court on April 25 adjourned the matter for cross examination after the testimony of the first prosecution witness, Mr Victor Ehiabhi. At the resumed hearing, the defence counsel, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

