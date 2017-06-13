Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 13, 2017


County speaker found guilty of flouting Constitution on elections
The Standard
The Political Parties Tribunal Monday dealt a blow to Jubilee Party aspirant Susan Kihika's bid for the Nakuru senatorial seat. The tribunal ruled that she contravened the law by vying without first resigning as county assembly speaker. The tribunal
