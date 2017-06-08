Couple commits suicide over $23,427 loan

couple has committed suicide due to their alleged inability to repay a loan they had taken at ridiculous rate. The couple reportedly owed too much money to loan sharks. A loan shark is a person or organisation that offers loans at extremely high interest rates, and then use threat or blackmail to force the debtors to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

