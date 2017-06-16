Court adjourns hearing of El-Zakzaky’s N2bn suit against Army to June 30 – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Court adjourns hearing of El-Zakzaky's N2bn suit against Army to June 30
Daily Post Nigeria
The Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna on Thursday adjourned a N2bn suit filed against the Nigerian Army, Chief of Army Staff and three others by the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky over alleged abuse of his …
Nigeria: Zakzaky – Court Proceedings Stalled As Army Counsel Admits Ignorance of Case
El-Zakzaky: Court adjourns till June 30
Court Adjourns Hearing in Zakzaky's N2bn Suit against Nigerian Army
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!