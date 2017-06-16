Pages Navigation Menu

Court adjourns hearing of El-Zakzaky’s N2bn suit against Army to June 30

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

The Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna on Thursday adjourned a N2bn suit filed against the Nigerian Army, Chief of Army Staff and three others by the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky over alleged abuse of his human right, destruction of his house in Zaria and the murder of his […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

