Court Bars Markarfi PDP Faction from Benue LG Election

By George Okoh in Makurdi



A Makurdi Federal High Court yesterday stopped the Ahmed Markarfi led faction of the People Democratic Party (PDP) from participating in June 3 local government election in Benue State.

Giving judgement earlier yesterday, the trial judge, Justice Aneke, declined jurisdiction of his court to entertain the matter, and dismissed the originating summons brought by the palintiff.

The suit was brought by the plaintiff’s against Dan Ale, Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Commissioner of Police and the Attorney-General of the state over the omission of the Markarfi faction led by Mr. John Ngbede in the state while recognising Dan Ale of the Modu Sheriff faction

In a reaction, State Chairman of the party, John Ngbede, expressed dissatisfaction with the judgement, viewing it as not serving the cause of justice, even as he assured that the party would appeal the judgement at higher courts.

Addressing a large crowd of party faithful at the party’s state Secretariat in Makurdi, he urged them to be calm, law-abiding and hopeful that justice will be gotten at the higher courts.

Ngbede further called on the party’s membership across the state to stay away from tomorrow’s polls, as the party was not fielding candidates in the elections.

However the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr. Mike Gusa hailed the Judgement as sound and fair.

He said a Daniel has come to Judgement while calling on the electorate to come out tommorow and express their franchise.

